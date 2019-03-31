The Super Eagles of Nigeria will have a good outing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals, defender William Troost-Ekong has assured.

Nigeria will be returning to the continental showpiece this summer in Egypt after missing the last two editions of the competition.

The team has been unbeaten in their last eight games since they suffered a 2-1 loss to Argentina in their last group game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Most recently, the West African grabbed a 1-0 win over AFCON 2019 hosts Egypt in a friendly encounter to extend the unbeaten run.

And Troost-Ekong is confident that the side will do fine at the competition this summer in the North African country.

“It was a great outing for some of the new boys as well. It was great to see Paul [Onuachu] play his first game and the goal that he scored,” Troost-Ekong told Kingfut.com.

“Egypt was of course a difficult team, one of the favourites for the AFCON, so for us it was a great test and great preparation for the AFCON that’s coming now. But of course, we can’t just get lesser confidence from this kind of game.”

He added that “we’ve been doing well in the last months – in the last nine months, I think we’ve been unbeaten which is a good run up to the AFCON.

“It’s going to be difficult as well when Egypt have Salah back but hopefully by then we’ll have Musa back as well, [Samuel] Kalu, Kelechi [Iheanacho], maybe [John Obi] Mikel as well, so some of the guys that have been missing will be available for the AFCON.

“All in all, it’s a positive international break for us. Two games, two wins and we’re looking forward to the summer now.”