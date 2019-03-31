Looking for a great way to wish the special being who ‘drove you’ to this world Happy Mother’s Day? Concise News have got some of the best ideas of what to send to your gold!
Do not forget to also send her some of her favourite flowers and chocolate – that’s a winning combination for Mother’s Day! After all, our mothers deserve to be celebrated every day!
If you prefer long-lasting gifts, plants are very affordable and last a long time if properly looked after!
Check out some sweet messages for sweet mother:
- I cannot imagine a day without your smile, your support, and love. Happy Mother’s Day!
- Raising me took a lot of patience and determination. Thanks, mum for not giving up on me.
- To my mom, my friend, my angel. Happy Mother’s Day!
- Thanks for making our home the happiest place to be and for being the best mum we could wish for! Your Kids
- “Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever.” – Unknown
- Though I can never repay you for your love and care, I can’t miss expressing my gratitude, love, and reverence on this beautiful day of the year! Special Mothers Day Greetings to my special mom!
- Thank you for loving me, teaching me, encouraging me, and raising me. You’ve worked hard!
- Being a mom is a thankless job until Mother’s day. Here’s your annual thank you!
- I never get worried, I never feel disappointed. I never feel ignored. I know you are here for me always! Lots of love on Mothers Day to my dearest mom!
- May your Mother’s Day be as great as you. This is a special wish from you-don’t-know-who! Happy Mother’s Day!
- Mum, you’re the glue that holds us together. Happy Mother’s Day!
- Thank you for your hard work, as you can see I turned our great! Happy Mother’s Day!
- “No influence is so powerful as that of the mother.” -Sarah Josepha Hale
- You are a blessing to many people, but I am especially grateful for the amazing work you have done is my mom.
- One of my most awesome friends just so happens to be one of the most awesome moms on the planet! Happy Mother’s Day!
- Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful, caring, loving sweet mummy. You make the best cookies and today I will be baking the same for you! Put your feet up and let me take care of you today! Love you, mum!
- You are off to such a sweet start as a mom. Happy 1st Mother’s Day!
- No matter what I possess and what I gained or what I lost, I was never unfortunate and lost in life just because of your divine presence in my life! Wish you Happiest Mothers Day!
- For the best mum in the world, you make me smile, you brighten my day and give my life a meaning. I can’t imagine spending a day without your smile. Happy Mother’s Day!
- Happy Mothers Day! You’re the most special and important woman in my life, now and forever. Love you, mum!