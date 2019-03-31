Looking for a great way to wish the special being who ‘drove you’ to this world Happy Mother’s Day? Concise News have got some of the best ideas of what to send to your gold!

Do not forget to also send her some of her favourite flowers and chocolate – that’s a winning combination for Mother’s Day! After all, our mothers deserve to be celebrated every day!

If you prefer long-lasting gifts, plants are very affordable and last a long time if properly looked after!

Check out some sweet messages for sweet mother: