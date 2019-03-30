What Oyedepo Said About Udom's Victory In Akwa Ibom

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, has stated that the victory of Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State in the last governorship election will never be reversed.

Bishop Oyedepo made this declaration in Uyo in his sermon at the victory thanksgiving service for the successful 2019 elections on Friday, noting that “thanksgiving is not only important but must be done in time to be accepted.” He added that Akwa Ibom State will never go down as they continue to acknowledge God in every victory they have because thanks givers never know dry season.

“By this thanksgiving, the blessings of God will continue to multiply in this state and shall continue to be a peaceful state. When people don’t recognise the presence of God, they remain in the same position. We are gathered here to acknowledge God on time because when we stop acknowledging grace, we end in disgrace. By this thanksgiving, God will give you the wisdom to accommodate even the opponents. This state will keep shining more not only in the next four years, but as long as we continue to acknowledge God and celebrate every victory recorded,” Oyedepo declared.

In his remarks, Gov Emmanuel who noted the thanksgiving was about the God Almighty, said; “I thank God for the church because if today hasn’t been like this, I don’t know what would have become of the church. This battle wasn’t against the flesh, the battle was 100 per cent spiritual but God proved Himself. God used this victory to show forth that his name cannot be called in vain. When it was as if we were overwhelmed, God raised a standard above us.”