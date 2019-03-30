Treat Cold Sore Early, Don Advises

Dr. Peters Irobo, the Chief Medical Director, Triumphant Hospital Benin, has advised Nigerians to treat cold sore early to avoid complications.

He said, “Cold sore is an infection with the herpes simplex virus around the border of the lips, it makes eating or chewing painful. The symptoms could be cured, but not controlled.“

He said the symptoms of the disease include: Tingling and itching; fever; painful eroded gums; sore throat; headache; muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes.

“Cold sore, also called fever blisters, is a common viral infection with tiny fluid-filled blisters on and around the lips, often grouped together in patches.

“After the blisters break, a crust forms over the resulting sore.

“Cold sore usually heals in two to four weeks without leaving a scar; it spread from person to person by close contact such as kissing.

“Cold sore is caused by a herpes simplex virus (HSV-1) closely related to the one that causes genital herpes (HSV-2),” Peters said.

He said that HSV-1 usually causes cold sore while HSV-2 was responsible for genital herpes.

“However, either of the type can cause sore in the facial area or on the genitals.

“The virus is transferable “it can affect your mouth or genital and can be spread by oral sex.

“Cold sore is contagious, even if the sore is not visibly seen.’’