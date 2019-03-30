Silverbird Television presenter Sade Ladipo has announced her exit from the station over alleged claims of being controversial.

Ladipo, who uploaded a video on her Instagram page, told her fans and followers that she was fired by the management of STV.

She said, “So apparently, Silverbird fired me because apparently, I’m too controversial, I say too much things I guess, trying to settle me, I guess, I don’t know but you know what, I don’t know, I’m like okay, that’s fine.”

However, another staff at the station identified as Opeyemi Adekola has called Shade out for lying about the situation.

According to the colleague, the presenter “walked out of the studio despite being tolerated.”

Concise News understands that he shared a video of the ruckus on his page to support the claims.

Video of Shade Ladipo

Video of colleague