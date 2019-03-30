The Nigerian government has apologised to the management of Maryam Abacha American University of Niger, Maradi, in the Republic of Niger, for embarrassing the institution.

Concise News understands that a circular from Office of Head of Service, Zamfara, had directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under Zamfara Government not to recognise certificates awarded by the school.

To this end, Nigeria’s ministry of education sent a letter, with reference number FME/S/174/C.2/IX/20, dated 14th March 2019, to the President Founder, MAAUN, Maradi, Republic of Niger.

President and founder of MAAUN, Professor Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo, made this known on Friday.

The letter was signed by Mrs Giginna L. I., Education Support Services Development, Evaluation and Accreditation Division on behalf of the Minister of Education.

In its response, the Federal Ministry of Education confirmed the presence of MAAUN Maradi on the ministry’s list of accredited institutions in Niger Republic.

The letter stated that the ministry has approved the evaluation of certificates awarded by the institution for the purpose of employment, promotion, change of cadre, admission and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilisation in Nigeria.

The ministry then drew the attention of Zamfara government, or any other interested organisation, to avoid making hasty conclusion on matters related to recognition of foreign certificates without recourse to Federal Ministry of education.