Naked Man Jumps To Death From Bank's Mast

Police in Oyo state have confirmed the death of a man who jumped from a bank’s network mast in Sango area of Ibadan, southwest Nigeria.

Concise News learned that the man, who was reportedly naked, entered through the small gate of the Wema Bank branch in Sango.

Olugbenga Fadeyi, spokesman for the Oyo State Police command, said the man, having entered the premises of the bank, climbed the bank’s mast before security personnel became aware.

But he said the man had jumped to the roof of the bank before policemen arrived.

“The impact was so much that he crashed through the roof and fell inside the bank,” he said.

“An official of the bank was called in to open the premises.

“By the time the bank’s door was opened, the man was already bleeding through the mouth and was rushed to the University College Hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

The corpse, according to the police, has since been deposited at Adeoyo Hospital for autopsy.