Livescore: Man City Stroll Past Fulham To Reclaim EPL Top Spot

Manchester City defeated Fulham 2-0 on Saturday to moved to the top of the Premier League until Sunday evening at least.

The champions are a point ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who have played the same number of games but host Tottenham on Super Sunday at 4.30pm.

City shot 18 times in the first half, the most by any Premier League away team in a first half this season, and were successful with two; man-of-the-match Bernardo Silva’s low effort from 20 yards in the 5th minute put them ahead, before Sergio Aguero’s dinked finish from an angle doubled the advantage in the 27th minute.

There was a slight concern as Aguero was taken off with what looked like a minor knock before the hour mark as City prepare for a heavy run of fixtures, but it stayed 2-0 as Fulham remain 19th, 13 points off safety with just six games remaining.