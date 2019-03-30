Kebbi To Provide Primary Healthcare Centres In 225 Wards

Kebbi Government, in collaboration with UNICEF, has revealed its plan to provide one primary healthcare centre in each of the 225 wards in the state.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu made this known at the Palace of Sanyinnan Besse in Koko/Besse Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, in continuation of his state-wide “Thank you visit“ to mark the victory of APC in the 2019 general elections.

He said his administration was determined to provide quality healthcare to all communities in the state.

Bagudu announced that hospital equipment, drugs, facilities, surgical materials had been procured for distribution to all healthcare centres.

He said he was in Besse, headquarters of Koko/Besse, on a thank you visit to the people of the local government for giving APC another mandate at all levels during the 2019 general elections.

“We appreciate the efforts of our electorate and we are assuring them that more dividends of democracy will be provided for them for the betterment of our state,” he said.