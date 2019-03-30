Italian, Moise Kean hit another winner for Juventus against Empoli and the 19-year-old says he “hopes to one day reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi.”

Concise News reports that the Italy international capped off a glorious week after scoring in Euro 2020 qualifiers against both Finland and Liechtenstein.

He came off the bench this evening and got the winner to beat Empoli 1-0 with only his second touch.

It means he has become the youngest player since Mario Balotelli (who was 18 years and 242 days old in 2009) to reach eight Serie A goals.

“I’m very happy at another record. As I said, I’m always ready to beat some more records,” he tells Sky Sport Italia, aged 19 years and 31 days.

“Hard work is the only thing that can help me prove what I can do every single weekend.”

Massimiliano Allegri says in his Press conference that people had to calm the clamour around Kean because he is “not Cristiano Ronaldo, nor Messi” and too much attention was unhealthy.

“If the Coach says that, then it’s true. Of course, I am not Cristiano or Messi. I hope to one day reach their level if I work hard enough.”