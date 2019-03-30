UK Pools draws, Pools results, Pools draws, week 31 pools results, Full Week 38 2019 Pool Fixtures, Draws, Results, Games, Matches
This is the updated Week 38 2019 pool results, draws, for all games; matches and fixtures played this weekend in the UK.

Interestingly, this will be the last games, fixtures for this month and come just after the international break.

f you want to check last week’s pool results andd draws – that is for Week 37 2019 – do well to click on this link.

Already, we posted a recap of the 2018 Week 38 results for all pool fixtures in England, Scotland et al.

2019 Week 38 Pool Results, Draws, Sure Bankers, Fixtures

However, to stay updated, you would need to refresh this page for the latest 2019 Week pool results, draws, and sure bankers for 2019.

Below is the updated 2019 Week 38 pool results, draws:

WEEK 38 – UK 2018/2019, 30-Mar-2019 Result
# Past Coupon Results Result Status
1 Brighton (0) x (1) Southampton Away FT
2 Burnley (2) x (0) Wolves Home FT
3 Cardiff (1) x (2) Chelsea Away FT
4 Crystal P. (2) x (0) Huddersfield Home FT
5 Leicester (2) x (0) Bournemouth Home FT
6 Liverpool (2) x (1) Tottenham Home FT
7 Man Utd. (2) x (1) Watford Home FT
8 West Ham (0) x (2) Everton Away FT
9 Aston V. (2) x (1) Blackburn Home FT
10 Derby (6) x (1) Rotherham Home FT
11 Ipswich (0) x (2) Hull Away FT
12 Leeds (3) x (2) Millwall Home FT
13 Middlesboro (0) x (1) Norwich Away FT
14 Nott’m For. (2) x (1) Swansea Home FT
15 Q.P.R. (1) x (2) Bolton Away FT
16 Reading (2) x (1) Preston Home FT
17 Sheff Utd. (2) x (3) Bristol C. Away FT
18 Stoke (0) x (0) Sheff Wed. no score draw FT
19 Wigan (0) x (0) Brentford no score draw FT
20 Accrington (0) x (1) Fleetwood Away FT
21 Barnsley (2) x (2) Coventry score draw FT
22 Blackpool (2) x (2) Plymouth score draw FT
23 Bristol R. (1) x (2) Luton Away FT
24 Charlton (1) x (0) Bradford C. Home FT
25 Doncaster (3) x (1) Walsall Home FT
26 Gillingham (1) x (1) Rochdale score draw FT
27 Oxford Utd. (2) x (1) Wycombe Home FT
28 Portsmouth (P) x (P) Peterboro score draw Panel
29 Scunthorpe (1) x (2) Wimbledon Away FT
30 Southend (0) x (2) Shrewsbury Away FT
31 Sunderland (P) x (P) Burton A. Home Panel
32 Bury (1) x (3) Swindon Away FT
33 Cambridge U. (0) x (1) Colchester Away FT
34 Crewe (1) x (3) Cheltenham Away FT
35 Exeter (1) x (4) Mansfield Away FT
36 Forest G. (1) x (2) Milton K.D. Away FT
37 Lincoln (1) x (1) Macclesfield score draw FT
38 Morecambe (1) x (0) Crawley Home FT
39 Northampton (1) x (2) Port Vale Away FT
40 Oldham (2) x (0) Grimsby Home FT
41 Stevenage (0) x (3) Notts Co. Away FT
42 Tranmere (3) x (0) Carlisle Home FT
43 Yeovil (1) x (3) Newport Co. Away FT
44 Celtic (2) x (1) Rangers Home FT
45 Hearts (2) x (1) Aberdeen Home FT
46 Kilmarnock (5) x (0) Hamilton Home FT
47 Motherwell (3) x (0) St Johnstone Home FT
48 St Mirren (2) x (1) Dundee Home FT
49 Alloa (1) x (0) Ross County Home FT