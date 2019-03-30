This is the updated Week 38 2019 pool results, draws, for all games; matches and fixtures played this weekend in the UK.

Interestingly, this will be the last games, fixtures for this month and come just after the international break.

f you want to check last week’s pool results andd draws – that is for Week 37 2019 – do well to click on this link.

Already, we posted a recap of the 2018 Week 38 results for all pool fixtures in England, Scotland et al.

2019 Week 38 Pool Results, Draws, Sure Bankers, Fixtures

However, to stay updated, you would need to refresh this page for the latest 2019 Week pool results, draws, and sure bankers for 2019. Below is the updated 2019 Week 38 pool results, draws:

WEEK 38 – UK 2018/2019, 30-Mar-2019 Result