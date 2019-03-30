Five suspected members of terror group Boko Haram have been killed in Borno, northeast Nigeria, by troops tied to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

Concise News learned that the soldiers also arrested three suspects while three other suspects surrendered to troops in neighbouring Cameroon.

“Troops of the MNJTF and national forces operating in Doro Naira and Ngolom environs made contact with Boko Haram terrorists and at the end of the engagement, five terrorists were killed, three captured, while others fled,” Colonel Antigha revealed,” spokesman for MNJTF Colonel Timothy Antigha said in a statement in N’Djamena, Chad.

“Two out of the three captured terrorists were eventually killed when the vehicle conveying them went over a roadside bomb planted by Boko Haram themselves. Tired of waiting for the unrealised Boko Haram Caliphate, three Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to troops of MNJTF Sector 1 in Balgaram, Cameroon.”

He also said a series of offensive engagements were conducted across the Areas of Responsibilities in Chad, Nigeria, and Niger Republic.

Colonel Antigha also said items recovered included a gun truck and assorted ammunition.