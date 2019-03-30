Biafra: Why Justice Nyako Wants Me Arrested - Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that the bail Justice Binta Nyako granted him in 2017 was to set him up for assassination.

He made the allegation on his Twitter handle on Saturday in his series of reactions to the recent revocation of his bail and order for his arrest by Justice Nyako.

The IPOB leader said that the judge who is presiding over his case at the Federal High Court Abuja on realising that the ploy with the Nigerian government to have him killed failed now decided to revoke his bail.

Kanu tweeted, “It’s now obvious Justice Binta Nyako only agreed to grant me bail as part of an elaborate ploy with the Nigerian govt to set me up for assassination. Her failure to investigate the military invasion of my home is clear confirmation that she is angry I survived the attack.”

Kanu, who is facing trial alongside other Biafran activists for alleged treason, had disappeared from public space months after his bail only to reappear in Israel after one year and later moved to the UK.

He has also vowed to challenge the court order directing his arrest in the United Kingdom in a broadcast on Radio Biafra earlier on Saturday.