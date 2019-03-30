The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has issued certificates of return to governor-elect of Bauchi State, Alhaji Bala Mohammed.

The Commission as well gave his deputy, Alhaji Baba Tela, and 31 members-elect of the state House of Assembly in Bauchi on Thursday.

Presenting the certificates, the National Electoral Commissioner in charge of Bauchi, Gombe and Yobe States, Alhaji Baba Shettima-Arfo, said the event was historic in the democratic transition of the state.

Shettima-Arfo noted that the process used to be peaceful in Bauchi, but lamented that this time around, there were pockets of violence in few places in the state, which resulted in inconclusive elections in some parts of the state.

He assured that the commission would investigate the circumstances to enable it tackle same during future elections.

On his part, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in charge of Bauchi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, observed that elective positions in the state were keenly contested, describing the situation as a positive development.

Ibrahim assured political actors that the commission would remain an impartial umpire in the discharge of its responsibilities.

In his remarks, the governor-elect, Mohammed, commended INEC for conducting free and fair election in the state in spite of intense pressure from certain quarters.