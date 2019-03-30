Barcelona vs Espanyol: We’re Used To Messi But He Deserves Credit, Says Busquets

Despite Barcelona‘s 2-0 win over Espanyol which moves them 13 points clear atop La Liga, Sergio Busquets feels the title is not wrapped up just yet. Concise News reports that The Blaugrana had Lionel Messi to thank for their win, as he again stepped up when they needed him.

Busquets paid homage to the Argentine star’s brilliance after the game.

“We know what Leo is about, how important he is to us and what he is capable of,” he says.

“He takes a very good free kick.

“We have become used to it but he deserves a lot of credit.”

Barcelona are comfortably placed to lift the title again this season for the eighth time in 11 seasons, but Busquets is not getting carried away.

“It’s true that we have a big advantage and a strong team,” he adds.

“But we remember 2015/16 when we lost three and drew one and we had to win our last four games.

“We started with zero points and we have this advantage because we’ve been the best team.”

Meanwhile, the FIFA virus is often felt at the Camp Nou but Busquets believes it is a consequence of having a formidable team.

“It costs us a lot because there’s a lot of traveling,” he continues.

“There’s almost no time to prepare for this game.

“Big teams, with big players, usually pass the tests.”