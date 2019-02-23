According to the Chief Press Secretary of the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi said the Commission would never deliberately hold on any election materials or engage in any act favouritism of any political party or candidate.

Oyekanmi explained that since the last one week, INEC had mobilized all election materials to deliver across various part of the country, including day and night.

“While the Commission has experienced a few challenges in the process, which is normal with the logistical operation of this magnitude, we have largely overcome these challenges.

“The Chairman of INEC, (Mahmood) Yakubu, has been briefing the nation daily since last Monday on the progress made.

“I think that every well-meaning Nigerian will agree that INEC needs all the support it can get to organize a successful general election starting from tomorrow, Feb. 23.

“We want to assure Nigerians who have shown a lot of support and understanding, especially in the last one difficult week, that the Commission will never deliberately hoard election materials or engage in any act intended to favour any political party or candidate.” He added.

Oyetola appealed to Nigerian to feel free to vote for any political party or candidate of their choice and assured them that their votes would count.

The People Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged INEC of withholding sensitive election materials, including collation (form EC8D) and result (form EC8E) sheets in states considered to be PDP strongholds.

The party made the accusation in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja.

“For instance, in Abia state, no collation forms and result sheets have been received for the Senatorial elections, while no result sheets for all the elections have been received in Delta and various other states.

“Also in Kano State only 105 Senate result sheets have been received in Garko Local Government Area instead of 144.

” Rogo LGA has received 106 Senate result sheets instead of 141; Danbatta has received 28 cartons of House of Representatives ballot papers instead of 29, while Tofa LGA has received 18 cartons instead of 19.

“This scenario is playing out in many other states,” he said.

“Yakubu must note that this serious infraction is already heightening tension and would eventually lead to a serious crisis in affected states ahead of the elections if nothing was done to stem the trend,” he concluded.