The people of Kwara state trooped out in large numbers to welcome the Vice President Yemi Osibanjo with excitement as he walked the streets of Ilorin with some All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftains.

The reception was tumultuous as residents APC supporters were shouting “O to gee” (enough is enough) during the visit.

Osinbajo was completing his campaign ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He was first received by the Information and Culture & Tourism Minister Lai Mohammed, Kwara APC governorship candidate Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, a Kwara APC chieftain Lukman Olayiwola Mustapha and other party chieftains.

Osinbajo extended his campaign to the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Kolapo Sulu-Gambari.

The Emir personally received him in front of the palace amidst chants of ‘Osinbajo’, ‘Sai Baba’ and ‘O to ge’ (Enough is enough slogan).