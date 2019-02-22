Boko Haram terrorists have killed five people, wounded five others, and kidnapped nine, including six women, in attacks on two villages in western Chad, an official source told AFP Thursday.

The attacks took place Tuesday night, according to Dimouya Soiapebe, general secretary of Lake Chad province.

“Five people were killed and five wounded” in the first assault, on the village of Bouboura, while the kidnappings took place in a second attack on the village of Ngasia, according to Soiapebe.

He said that the Chadian troops were searching for the attackers and their hostages.

The following night, seven cowherds and more than 200 head of cattle were seized in the same area by people suspected of belonging to Boko Haram.

According to the general secretary, one cowherd managed to escape.

Boko Haram is active mainly in Nigeria, but the group periodically stages raids in neighboring countries such as Chad, Niger, and Cameroon.

It is blamed for the deaths of at least 20,000 people, mostly in Nigeria.

Troops from Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria have been grouped into a mixed, multi-national force to fight the terrorist group.