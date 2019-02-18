The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Monday paraded 63 suspected political thugs who were involved in pre-election violence in Akwa Ibom State.

The command also paraded suspects were arrested in connection with the pre-election violence in Obot-Akara local Government area where two persons were killed and thirteen vehicles burnt on Saturday.

It was learned that the suspects were allegedly hired from Bayelsa, Delta and Ondo State.

Among things recovered from the suspects are one locally-made short gun, 25 live cartridges, charms of different types, a knife, phones, two machetes, two axes, and human hairs and PVCs were some of the items recovered from the suspects.

The state police commissioner, Bashir Makama, who was represented at the briefing by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macedon, said 20 other suspects were arrested on the same day, February 15th at Ukanafun Local Government Area.

Makama said some suspects on February 13th set ablaze INEC office at Eastern Obolo Local Government Area but the timely intervention by the police saved the office and all the materials meant for the election.

The Commissioner added that one Anietie Peters who hails from Mkpat-Enin Local Government Area was arrested on Friday in possession of 34 Permanent Voter Cards while one Ayaya Bassey and Asuquo Ebio, arrested from Ikot-Ekpene Local government Area had confessed to being political thugs hired by a politician from Cross River state.

He said the Command on February 12th also killed two suspected killers of one Anthony Ikechuwu, a pharmacist, who was shot dead by the hoodlums at St. Michael Primary School Abak, Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Makama who said the victim’s Lexus Jeep with registration number, AKD 850 has been recovered, adding that the suspects were traced to their hideout in Aba, Abia state. They were killed in a gun duel with members of SARS from Akwa Ibom State, while a locally made revolver pistol with four live cartridges was recovered from the suspects.

Politicians are warned in the state to play by the rules and advised their supporters to conduct themselves or risk to be arrest by the police.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on politicians to play the game based on the rules. Let me assure you that the non-partisan nature of the police in Akwa Ibom State will not change, we will remain apolitical, neutral and committed to free, fair and credible elections. We will at all times act professionally based on International best practices” Makama added.

One of the forty-one arrested suspects, Okoroda Ken from Bayelsa state said they were arrested in Angellyne hotel by 3 am on Friday, 15th February 2019 where they lounged, adding that they were yet to reach their coordinator who booked the hotel for them.

He said, “We all submitted our passport to Society for Advancement for Credible Leadership and Observation. This organization is registered and credited by INEC. Since we submitted our passport, we were told our names were submitted to INEC and that we will likely monitor the election in Uyo.

“We came on Thursday to confirm whether our names were there or not. We were in the Angellyne hotel booked for us by the Coordinator of the group, Berefa Bedfon. When we were arrested, all our phones were taken from us and we have not been able to contact anyone. INEC can prove if our names have been registered with them”.