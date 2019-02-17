The All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled an emergency national caucus meeting at the party’s national Secretariat on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, serving and former governors, the national chairman Adams Oshiomole, some APC stakeholders, serving members of the party and members of the National Working Committee, will be in attendance.

Although the agenda of the meeting scheduled to begin at 11 am is yet to be known, it is believed to be in connection with the preparations for the general elections.

The reason for the immediate change of the meeting venue which normally holds at the Villa is yet to be verified.