Chelsea have dropped out of the English Premier League (EPL) top four following a 4-0 mauling by Bournemouth on Wednesday at the Vitality Stadium.

Four second-half goals from Joshua King, who scored twice, David Brooks, and Charlie Daniels condemned the Blues to their heaviest league defeat in more than two decades.

And come to think of it, it appears the Cherries enjoy playing Chelsea in January.

They recorded a 3-0 win over the Blues at Stamford on 31 January 2018.

By virtue of Wednesday’s result, Arsenal are the new occupants of the fourth and last Champions League qualifying place in the Premier League table.

The Gunners, who are tied on points and goal difference with Maurizio Sarri’s men, have scored more goals.

Meanwhile, Liverpool failed to extend their lead at the of the EPL to seven points after playing a 1-1 draw at home with Leicester City.

But the Reds are five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Tottenham overcame Watford 2-1, while Southampton and Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw.

And after the midweek matches, here is the updated EPL table: