The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has finally filed charges against ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal, after more than one year of investigations. Ten charges bordering on allegations of fraud were filed against the former SGF by the EFCC on Wednesday, January 30.

The Independent National Electoral Commission is maintaining its stance on the decision to stop the All Progressives Congress from presenting candidates for the forthcoming general elections in Zamfara state. INEC which had earlier said it would release the final list of governorship and State Assembly candidates on Thursday (today), however, said the status quo remained unchanged.

The Court of Appeal has dismissed the motion filed by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, seeking stay of proceedings of his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). According to the court, the charges filed against the suspended CJN were criminal in nature and the proceedings before the CCT cannot be stopped.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been endorsed as the presidential candidate of a faction of the pan Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere. Afenifere factional group’s endorsement of Buhari came on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Aba, Abia State on Tuesday. Buhari was in Aba on Tuesday in continuation of his nationwide campaign for the February 16 presidential election, and the IPOB leader claimed that the people of Aba rejected him.

Lagos state House of Assembly on Wednesday said that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and some of his commissioners earlier invited to explain infractions on the state budget must appear before it to clear themselves. Majority Leader, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade stated this while briefing House correspondents after an emergency parliamentary meeting by the lawmakers Wednesday night.

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar Wednesday said he will establish Electoral Fraud Commission to try anyone found infringing on electoral laws. The former Vice President said the present government lacks political will to punish offenders.

Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, Peter Obi, has denied allegation that he deported beggars to Akwa Ibom State when he was the governor of Anambra State. He said it was him instead that complained when Lagos State Government deported beggars to their various states of origin, and that he did not engage in retaliatory action to that effect.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says another four years under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari would mean “countless deaths and excessive suffering.” Wike, who described the Buhari-led administration as “directionless and dictatorial governance”, added that Nigeria won’t survive another four under the APC government.

Chelsea have dropped out of the English Premier League (EPL) top four following a 4-0 mauling by Bournemouth on Wednesday at the Vitality Stadium. Four second-half goals from Joshua King, who scored twice, David Brooks, and Charlie Daniels condemned the Blues to their heaviest league defeat in more than two decades.

