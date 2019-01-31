INEC Insists APC Has No Candidates In Zamfara

The Independent National Electoral Commission is maintaining its stance on the decision to stop the All Progressives Congress from presenting candidates for the forthcoming general elections in Zamfara state.

INEC which had earlier said it would release the final list of governorship and State Assembly candidates on Thursday (today), however, said the status quo remained unchanged.

The electoral umpire made the clarification in a statement issued on Wednesday night by its National Commissioners and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

He said, “The Independent National Electoral Commission met on Wednesday, January 30 2019 and among other things approved the final list of candidates for the governorship, State Assembly and FCT Area Council elections scheduled to hold on March 2, 2019.

“On the whole, there are 1, 066 candidates for the governorship elections, 14, 583 for the State Assembly elections and 806 for the FCT Area Council elections broken down into 105 Chairmanship candidates and 701 councillorship candidates. “