Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Buhari's Visit To Aba

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Aba, Abia State on Tuesday.

Buhari was in Aba on Tuesday in continuation of his nationwide campaign for the February 16 presidential election, and the IPOB leader claimed that the people of Aba rejected him.

Reacting through his Twitter handle, Kanu posted pictures showing half empty Enyimba Stadium, where the President’s rally took place.

He wrote: “The atmosphere at the Enyimba Stadium Aba yesterday said it all. The people of Enyimba rejected the Sudanese fraud Jubril, parading as @NGRPresident.

“At the directive of #IPOB Biafraland will be locked down on Biafra Referendum Day scheduled for February 16, 2019.

IPOB had on Tuesday ordered a sit-at-home during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the commercial city.

In a statement signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, the outlawed IPOB urged its members in Aba and its environs to ensure that the visiting President meets an empty Enyimba stadium.

“All family members of IPOB within Aba metropolis are hereby instructed to observe a mini sit at home tomorrow (today) 29th January 2019 in total boycott of the impostor, Jubril AL-Sudani who is slated to be in Aba for an Islamic evil APC rally,” he said.

“We must ensure that Jubril meets an empty stadium today because his murderous presence is not welcome in our land. Do not go out for any reason, do not engage in any zoo political discussion as their Boko Haram and Janjaweed army are on standby to kill. Stay indoors from 6am to 4pm.”

However, pictures that emerged from Aba after the President visit showed that a good number of people came out to welcome him and also attended the rally.

