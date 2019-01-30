Zack Snyder Returns To Movie, To Direct Netflix’s ‘Army Of The Dead’

American film director, producer and screenwriter, Zachary Edward Snyder is reportedly returning to movies as he would be directing Netflix new epic movie ‘Army of the Dead’

The 52-year-old movie producer who directed 2017’s Justice League has signed to direct in “Army of the Dead” a zombie horror thriller, for Netflix.

He is producing the epic movie with his spouse Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller from the Stone Quarry.

Principal photography for Army of the dead is set to begin later this year.

Narrating the plot, Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter:

“The film is set in Las Vegas during a zombie outbreak, where a group of people sneak into a quarantine zone to rob a casino. “There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one,”

“I thought this was a good palate cleanser to really dig in with both hands and make something fun and epic and crazy and bonkers in the best possible way.” he said.

Netflix took over the project from Warner Bros, and reportedly has budgeted $90 million for the movie.

Snyder made his feature film debut in 2004 with a remake of the 1978 horror film Dawn of the Dead.

Since then, he has done a number of comic book and superhero films, including 300 (2006) and Watchmen (2009), as well as the Superman film that started the DC Extended Universe, Man of Steel (2013) and its follow-ups, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).