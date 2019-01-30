Oluwademilade Alejo popularly known as Ycee has dropped visuals to latest single, ‘Balance’.

Ycee who released ‘Balance’ to commemorate his 26th birthday dropped the visual on Tuesday evening.

The music video was directed by Funky Pluto and shot in Lagos with daunting street scenes on the mainland and the island.

The 26-year-old singer rose to limelight after one of his singles titled “Condo”, which features vocals from Patoranking, earned him two nominations at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

He was also nominated in the “Best Artist in African Pop” category at the 2015 All Africa Music Awards.

In October 2016, YCEE signed a record deal with Sony Music while he was also nominated in the “Next Rated” category at The Headies 2016 in the same year.

Watch video below: