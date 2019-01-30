Tanzanian singer Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz has revealed the reason why he would he want his wedding day declared a public holiday in Tanzania.
Diamond Platnumz who is scheduled to marry his Kenyan model girlfriend, Tanasha, in February, said he wants an elaborate party and the only reason all his family members would be present is if the government declares the day free.
The ‘number one’ crooner disclosed this in an interview, he explained that he wants the government to consider his wish so that all his family members can attend the ceremony.
“The reason why we had to change the date is that Tanasha’s mother will be working on Valentine’s Day. I do not want a small wedding, if it is possible I would like the government to consider it a public holiday,” he said.
It would be recalled that in December last year, Diamond officially announced his intentions to marry his sweetheart on valentines day. However, he extended the dates because some celebrities like Rick Ross could not make it and yet he wanted his party to be big.
He is believed to be the highest selling Tanzanian artist of ringtones by mobile phone companies in 2013, as well as being among the artists earning the highest income in the African Great Lakes region’s music industry.
The 29-year-old musician has three kids from different babymamas.