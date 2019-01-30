Mr. Martin Mabutho, the Chief Customer Officer Multi-choice Nigeria, has revealed why the 4th edition of the hit reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, will be holding in Nigeria and not in South Africa like the previous editions.

Mabutho in an interview, said the decision to host the 2019 edition in Nigeria was to make the show a much bigger one as corporate sponsors have latched into it.

The show is set to kick off after the 2019 general elections as auditions in eight cities starts in February, 2019.