What FG Is Doing To Attract More Investors - Zainab Ahmed

The Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed has restated that the Federal Government is committed to adopting initiatives that will drive investors into the country.

Ahmed said this in Lagos recently at the UK-Nigeria Climate Finance Accelerator Workshop.

She was represented by the Director, Economic Research and Policy, Ministry of Finance, Israel Igwe, who noted that the moves will boost the country’s economic activities.

According to her, there is a need for a coordinated green climate finance platform like the CFA in the economy.

In addition, she noted that the CFA programme would help in the development of an approach that would ease the doing business in the West African nation.