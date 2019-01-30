UFC 229: Conor McGregor Suspended For Six Month

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Conor McGregor has been slammed with six months ban and a fine of $50,000 (£38,095) for his unruly behaviour that impair and marred UFC 229 in October.

His opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov did not go unpunished as he also received a nine-month suspension and has been fined $500,000 (£380,950).

Concise News Understand that Russian Nurmagomedov started the brawl by the octagon after defeating McGregor which led to a bust-up between both.

Both suspensions have been backdated to the date of the Las Vegas fight.

However, Nurmagomedov’s suspension could be reduced to six months if he participates in an anti-bullying campaign in Nevada.

If it is, it is not expected he will return to action until after 5 June because the practising Muslim will honour Ramadan.

Two of Nurmagomedov’s team have also been handed suspensions by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC).

Both Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov have been banned for one year and fined $25,000 (£19,030).

Seconds after landing a fourth-round submission, Khabib Nurmagomedov vaulted the cage and headed towards McGregor’s team, prompting a melee.

Meanwhile, McGregor was involved in a bust-up in the octagon with members of Nurmagomedov’s team.

Three of Nurmagomedov’s party were arrested but later released.