Premier League side Arsenal on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez on loan until the end of the season.

Concise News understands that the Catalan giants have extended the 25-year-old’s contract until June 2021, although Arsenal have a purchase option in the summer.

The new Arsenal man, who previously played under Gunners manager Unai Emery at Sevilla, has played 71 times for Barcelona since joining in 2013 but has only featured eight times this season.

He spent two seasons at English champions Manchester City as a teenager but only made two first-team appearances before being sold to Barcelona as a 19-year-old.

Meanwhile, Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny could return in time for Sunday’s trip to Manchester City, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who was forced off during the FA Cup defeat by Manchester United on Friday, may not be out of action for long, according to the club.

Arsenal recovered from the loss to United in the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Cardiff City in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The win puts the Gunners three points ahead of sixth-placed United and equal on 47 points with fourth-placed Chelsea, who will take on Bournemouth on Wednesday.