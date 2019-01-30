With just two days left to the end of the January transfer window, Arsenal are weighing their options, as reports suggest they are still keen on fortifying the side.

According to reports, the north London club have dropped their interest in signing World Cup finalist Ivan Perisic, and shifted their focus in bringing in Paris Saint-German wonderkid Christopher Nkunku.

According to the player’s agent, Jose-Karl Pierre-Fanfan, there is a possibility of Nkunku joining Arsenal as he revealed the club had contacted PSG to discuss a possible deal.

“There is a real interest from Arsenal for Nkunku, but the discussions are quite complicated. There are restrictions from Arsenal’s side, they cannot do a transfer in the middle of the season,” he said.

“It is still being discussed with PSG, things could still happen in the next 48 hours, but as I said, the fact that I am here means that it does not look good.

“His situation will be evaluated in June, then he will have just one year left on his contract, and his situation will need to be evaluated.

“He is a young boy, who needs to play, enjoy himself, and to sign up for a project for the long term, that is what he is looking for, and he was in that phase with Arsenal but it looks complicated. If we have to wait, then he is ready to do that, he will wait.”

Nkunku has featured in 15 matches for PSG across all competitions this term, contributing one goal and one assist.