The Candidates: I Never Deported Beggars To Akwa Ibom - Peter Obi

Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, Peter Obi, has denied allegation that he deported beggars to Akwa Ibom State when he was the governor of Anambra State.

He said it was him instead that complained when Lagos State Government deported beggars to their various states of origin, and that he did not engage in retaliatory action to that effect.

Obi revealed that his wife hailed from Akwa Ibom State and that he would rather welcome needy persons from that part of the country, instead of deporting them.

Obi was speaking at The Candidates, a political forum hosted by the Daria Media and NTA on Wednesday.