The Candidates: Atiku May Grant Amnesty To Corrupt Persons

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, says he may consider amnesty for corrupt persons if elected as President.

Atiku said this at an event titled, ‘The Candidate’, in Abuja and shown live on NTA on Wednesday.

The moderator, Kadariah Ahmed, had asked Atiku if corrupt persons would be granted amnesty if he becomes President.

The PDP candidate said, “Why not? I give you an example of Turkey. Turkey gave amnesty and all the monies taken abroad were brought back and the government said when you bring the money back, you don’t need to pay taxes. Invest in manufacturing, technology and real estate.

“And look at Turkey today. It is like any other European country today.”