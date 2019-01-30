The Candidates: APC Met GDP At 6%, now it’s 2% - Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has berated the All Progressives Congress government of President Muhammadu Buhari for running Nigeria’s economy down.

He said though the APC met the GDP at 6% when it took office in 2015, the GDP now stands at 2% four years after.

He also faulted the ruling APC on security and corruption, saying the administration has been unable to deliver on its promises to revive the economy, fight corruption and address security.

Atiku said this at during a TV chat on NTA, The Candidates, where he alongside the PDP’s Vice Presidential candidate Peter Obi are being questioned on their plans for Nigeria if elected into power come February 16.