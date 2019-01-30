The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) 2019 fasting and prayers has started since the 11th of January and will run till 28th February.

2019 RCCG Fasting Prayer Points

This was revealed by the church in a statement with the General Overseer Enoch Adeboye noting that the 2019 RCCG fasting and prayers will focus on prayers for Nigeria.

“We will embark on 49 Days Fasting this Year,” Adeboye said.

“We will fast and cry for Mercy for Nigeria and concerning Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“We all know the meaning of Psalms 91! It is DIVINE INSURANCE provided you make the Almighty God your Cover – Very Simple.

“May the Lord give ears to our Prayers as we fast and pray this Year again.”

The day-to-day prayer points and verses for RCCG fasting prayer points can also be found here.

RCCG Fasting 2019 and Prayer: What You Should Eat, How To Stay Strong

And for those who are interested in knowing the kind of food to eat and how they can stay fit during the fasting and prayer, the church has released a list of instructions to help you stay strong.

