Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been ruled out of football action for 10 weeks with a metatarsal injury, the French champions have confirmed.

This means that Brazilian captain will miss both legs of PSG’s Uefa Champions League tie with Manchester United.

According to a statement from the club, the Brazil striker suffered the injury in the 2-0 French Cup victory over Strasbourg on January 23, and consultation with “world-renowned medical experts”, suggest that Neymar will receive “conservative treatment.”

“Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian international striker agreed with this protocol. As a result, Neymar Jr. is expected to return to the field within 10 weeks.

“Paris Saint-Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Neymar Jr. to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the player has always shown,” a club statement said.

Neymar has scored five goals already in the Champions League this season, bettered only by Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, with his absence providing a further boost to a United side rejuvenated under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders PSG welcome United to Paris in two weeks’ time for the first leg of their last-16 tie, before the return leg takes place at Old Trafford on March 6 – both too soon for Neymar on the current prognosis.