There was mild drama at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday, January 30, as a group of pro-Ambode protesters besieged the premises to protest against the alleged plans to impeach the governor by the lawmakers.

The governor was on Monday summoned by the state House of Assembly to appear before it within one week over the 2019 budget, which has not been presented up till date.

Concise News reports that the delay has caused disagreement between the two arms of government, with the House threatening to commence impeachment process against the Governor. At plenary on Monday, January 28, speaker Mudashiru Obasa, told the lawmakers it was important to give the governor a fair hearing over the issue of the 2019 Budget. The development has, however, generated mixed reactions as the group kicked against the planned impeachment.

The pro-Ambode protesters had placards in their hands with different captions.

See photos from the protest below: