Police Arraign Salesman Who Allegedly Steals Human Hair Worth N2.3m 

Joseph Ogang, a 45-year-old salesman was arraigned by the Police in Lagos for allegedly stealing 34 packs of human hair worth N2.3m.

Ogang was brought before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court on two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, said, Ogang works at Kechi Hair Beauty Salon, stole and sold the human hair which he converted the proceeds to his personal use, also alleged that the suspect stole the sum of N150,000.

Concise News gathers that the salesman conspired with others, who are still at large, to steal the product from his employer.

He added that Ogang committed the offences on September 9, 2018, at No. 25 Oba Akinjobi Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, around 10.30am.

Ogang, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The presiding magistrate, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant.

Sule-Amzat added that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until February 21 for the mention.