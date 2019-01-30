Police Academy Recruitment: Available Positions, How To Apply |Nigeria News

The Nigeria Police Academy has started its recruitment for the year 2019 with various positions available for the qualified candidates.
Concise News understands that the Nigeria Police Academy was established on the 15th March 1988 from two temporary locations (Police College Kaduna, and Police Training School Chalawa, Kano).
Positions Available At Nigeria Police Academy Recruitment 2019
These are the positions that are available for application into the Nigeria Police Academy for 2019:
Professor (CONUASS 7)
Reader (CONUASS 6)
Senior Lecturer (CONUASS 5)
Lecturer I (CONUASS 4)
Law Librarian (CONUASS 2)
Technical Officer (CONTISS
Senior Technical Officer (CONTISS 9)
Senior Technologist (CONTISS 9)
Technologist I (CONTISS
Professor (CONUASS 7)
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: Ph.D./Fellowship
Experience: 12 years
Location: Kano
Job field: Education/Teaching
Departments
Science
Law
Humanities
Social and Management Sciences
Requirements
All applicants must have a minimum of 12 years post Ph.D. teaching, research and administrative experience in a recognised university.
Applicants must also have evidence of scholarly publications in reputable local and international journals.
Possession of relevant professional qualification will be an added advantage.
Applicants must possess demonstrable competence to provide academic leadership in his/her academic discipline.
Reader (CONUASS 6)
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: Ph.D./Fellowship
Experience: 9 years
Location: Kano
Job Field: Education / Teaching
Departments
Science
Law
Humanities
Social and Management Sciences
Requirements
All applicants must have a minimum of nine (9) years post Ph.D. teaching, research and administrative experience at the university level and have scholarly publications in peer-reviewed local and international journals.
Possession of relevant professional qualification will be an added advantage.
Senior Lecturer (CONUASS 5)
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: Ph.D./Fellowship
Experience: 6 years
Location: Kano
Job Field: Education / Teaching
Departments
Science
Law
Humanities
Social and Management Sciences
Requirements
Every applicant must have a minimum of six (6) years post Ph.D. teaching experience at the university level and have scholarly publications in peer-reviewed local and international journals.
Possession of relevant professional qualification will be an added advantage.
Lecturer I (CONUASS 4)
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: Ph.D./Fellowship
Experience: 3 years
Location: Kano
Job Field: Education / Teaching
Departments
Science
Law
Humanities
Social and Management Sciences
Requirements
A PhD. degree from a recognised university with at least 3 years post Ph.D. teaching, research and administrative experience in a recognised university.
Evidence of scholarly publications in reputable local and international journals.
Possession of relevant professional qualification will be an added advantage.
Law Librarian (CONUASS 2)
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 3 years
Location: Kano
Job Field: Law / Legal
Requirements
Applicants must possess LLB & BL with MLS/MILS from a recognised university or its equivalent with at least 3 years of cognate experience.
Technical Officer (CONTISS
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 3 years
Location: Kano
Job Field: Engineering / Technical
Requirements
BSc or HND in relevant field from a recoghised university or its equivalent with at least 3 years cognate experience.
Membership of relevant professional bodies will be an added advantage.
Senior Technical Officer (CONTISS 9)
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 6 years
Location: Kano
Job Field: Engineering / Technical
Requirements
Applicants must possess BSc or HND in relevant field from a recognised university or its equivalent with at least 6 years cognate experience plus membership of relevant professional bodies.
Senior Technologist (CONTISS 9)
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 6 years
Location: Kano
Job Field: Engineering / Technical
Requirements
BSc or HND in relevant field from a recognised university or its equivalent with at least 6 years cognate experience plus membership of AIST or FISLT.
Technologist I (CONTISS)
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 3 years
Location: Kano
Job Field: Engineering / Technical
Requirements
B.Sc or HND in relevant field from a recognised university or its equivalent with at least 3 years cognate experience. Membership of AIST or FISLT will be an added advantage.