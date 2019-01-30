A 33,000 litre fuel tanker fell and exploded on Wednesday morning at Barracks Bus Stop, along Mile 2, on Badagry Expressway, Lagos, with many feared dead.

Concise News learned that five vehicles ran into the spilled content on the road and ignited fire.

According to eyewitnesses, some of the motorists were lucky to escape, as some persons were reportedly burnt beyond recognition.

Musibau Rasaki, the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, said that his men had been battling to put off the fire from spreading to other areas.

“Two persons were burnt to death, one other person sustained injury and was taken to the hospital. Five vehicles were also burnt, including the tanker,” he told NAN.

Reports say the accident had brought traffic on the ever busy way to a halt.

See Photos: