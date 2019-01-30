Bayelsa governor Seriake Dickson has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Prof. Nelson Brambaifa as acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Nigerian leader had last Friday, January 25, confirmed the appointment Braimbraifa as the NDDC MD, according to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, the President’s media aide.

Braimbraifa takes over from Nsima Ekere, who is vying for the office of the governor of Akwa Ibom state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari’s media aide revealed that the president also approved the appointments of Chris Amadi (Finance and Administration) and Samuel Adjogbe (Projects) as acting Executive Directors of NDDC with immediate effect.

And in his reaction, the governor said Buhari’s appointment was in line with the principle of rotating positions among Niger Delta states as the new NDDC managing director hails from Bayelsa.

“He should not behave like some persons in the past who used their privileged positions at the federal level to short-change the state,” Dickson said in a statement issued by Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Bayelsa Information and Orientation Commissioner.

The Niger Delta Development Commission was established in the year 2000 with the mandate to facilitate the rapid and sustainable development of the oil-rich region.

Concise News reports that the agency was set up largely as a response to the demands of the population of the Niger Delta.

The area is inhabited by a diversity of minority ethnic groups, which include the Ijaw and the Ogoni.

These ethnic groups established organisations to confront the federal government and multinational oil companies in the 1990s as they demanded for greater autonomy and control of the area’s petroleum resources.