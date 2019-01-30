Patients Cry For Help As LASUTH Resident Doctors’ Strike Continues

Lasuth resident doctors continued their three-day warning strike which has rendered patients stranded at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Concise News gathers how many patients are seen wandering around the premises, waiting to be attended to.

Speaking to some of the patients at the dental clinic, the patient complained of not been aware of the ongoing strike.

However, the patients were given new dates for their appointments as many of the consulting rooms were empty.

There was a long queue at the Urology Clinic, where the elderly patients were seen waiting for a doctor to attend to them.

According to one of the patients, who pleaded anonymity, urged the Lagos State Government to meet the demands of the resident doctors and spare the sick unnecessary suffering.

Another patient who is suffering from a toothache said: “I have a problem with my tooth. I came here two months ago and I was told to come back today (Tuesday). Now I hear that the doctors are on strike. I am still waiting and hoping that I will be attended to. A toothache is becoming too much for me to bear.”

The resident doctors had, however, embarked on a three-day warning strike because of the state government’s fails to employ enough house officers and residents doctors at the hospital.

The President, Association of Resident Doctors, Lasuth, Dr Fatai Balogun, said the union had exhausted all available means of communication and advocacy with the hospital management and the government with no result.

“This crisis has been a recurrent event over the past years without any structured policy put in place to ensure the seamless replacement of existing doctors, thereby creating loopholes in the provision of optimal clinical service delivery,” Balogun said.

Also, the Chairman, Medical Guild, Lasuth, Dr Babajide Saheed, in an interview with our correspondent, blamed the strike on the state government.

He said, “The resident doctors have done what they are supposed to do. We have had several meetings with the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the Head of Service and the management of LASUTH and nothing has happened. In order to remove this problem, the issue of exit and the employment of health workers should be tackled at the level of the HoS. Replacing doctors that have left the service of the state government will not increase the budgetary allocation.

“We are appealing to the government to solve this problem permanently. The resident doctors and the house officers are the only ones on strike. Unfortunately, they are the backbone of this teaching hospital. There is little that the consultants can do without the resident doctors and the house officers.”

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Titilayo Gonzalez, said steps were being taken to recruit new resident doctors for the hospital.

“Steps are being taken to recruit new residents and to reduce their workload. We know they are not machines. We understand their issues and we are working hard to address them,” Gonzalez said.