All Progressive Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari organised a dinner party with senators on the party’s platform to strategise on the 2019 elections.

The APC chairman made this comment after some reports had suggested that the president met with the Federal Lawmakers over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

President Buhari had suspended Onnoghen on Friday, 25 January, three days before meeting with the APC Senators.

But Oshiomhole said the meeting was organized for the President to meet with the senators and the incoming ones to brainstorm, compare and share ideas on the campaigns techniques to be adopted for all their senatorial districts.

“The whole idea is for the President to have direct interaction with the senators and the senatorial candidates of the APC so that they will work hard and ensure that on the basis of one-man, one-vote, the outcome of the 2019 elections will be in our favour,” Oshiomhole stated.

However, Oshiomhole debunked all foreign outcry and International Community against the action taken on Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen case saying Nigerian is not a colony.

He said that Nigerians must defend the supremacy of the country, stressing that corrupt justices were being prosecuted across the world, not only here in Africa’s most populous nation.

Correspondently, Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, added that it was wrong for the Senate to reconvene over Onnoghen’s suspension, as there were many cases in courts challenging or supporting the suspension.

In spite of that, he said that the Senate could reconvene to consider the 2019 budget proposal and Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, (MTEF), and Fiscal Strategic Paper.