Former Governor of Abia state Orji Uzor Kalu has expressed his disapproval of the continued attack on President Muhammadu Buhari by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Kalu, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), knocked Obasanjo during the APC presidential rally held in Aba, Abia State, on Tuesday.

Obasanjo had said earlier this month that President Buhari was sick in the spirit, body and soul.

“Buhari is sick in the spirit, body and soul. Let’s beg him to go and rest. He has tried his best. Let give chance to another person,” he had said on 21 January.

“When people ask me what if the next person is not suitable, I tell them that is the beauty of democracy.”

But Kalu, while condemning Obasanjo’s attack on Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), chided the former Nigerian leader for trying to truncate the nation’s democracy with his third term agenda in 2007.

He alleged that Obasanjo brought corruption into Nigeria, an act he claimed had hindered the economic growth of the country till date.

“He should be regarded as a kettle that called a pot black because he was the one who institutionalized corruption in Nigeria,” Kalu said.

“Obasanjo is a man, who told everybody that he never wanted the third term, but, he wanted the third term. My problem with him was his third term agenda, he (Obasanjo) called me and the former Speaker, Ghali Umar N’Abba, that we should change the electoral bill.

“I signalled N’Abba in his room and I said, N’Abba, we cannot do this. Obasanjo turned himself to be a dictator. How can you compare Obasanjo and Buhari together? Is there any comparison? No.”

Kalu urged the people of Abia state to support Buhari as Nigeria prepares to go to polls on 16 February.

He also urged the people of the state to rally behind the APC governorship candidate in Abia, Uchechukwu Ogah.