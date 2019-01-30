The Presidental candidate of the Peoples Trust Party (PTP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, says he subscribes to President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption stance but urges him to follow due process.

Hashim said this when he was reacting to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, and the implications on the 2019 General Election.

Olawepo regards the situation as a sad moment in the country and a setback for Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“When going for a National Election such as this, you must define your priorities, the priority for now is people want to see how this decision impact on the transition process,” Olawepo said during Kakaaki, a morning show on Africa Independent Television (AIT).

He further expressed worry over this development because the CJN, whose role is to adjudicate pre-election and post-election issues such as parties complaints on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines even before the election, now has other matters to attend to.

Hashim raised many questions on the “illegal” suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Concise News reports that President Buhari had on Friday, 25 January 2019, suspended Onnoghen based on the allegation that he violated the code of conduct for public officers by not declaring his assets as required by law.

The federal government is prosecuting Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), which recommended the suspension of the senior judicial officer.

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad was sworn in on Friday as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

But the President’s action has since become a subject of controversy, with the Nigerian Senate on Monday asking the Supreme Court to reverse the suspension of Onnoghen, and the Presidency sending a petition to the NJC over corruption allegations against the suspended CJN.

Watch the video of the PTP presidential candidate reacting to Onnoghen’s suspension below: