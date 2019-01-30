President Muhammadu Buhari was right to suspend Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), according to the Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC).

Buhari had on Friday suspended Onnoghen following his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over an alleged non-declaration of some assets.

The move, Concise News understands, has generated heated debates from diverse quarters with Tanko Muhammad appointed as the acting CJN.

However, the president general of the OYC Okechukwu Isiguzoro has said Buhari’s move will help in curbing corruption in the country.

Isiguzoro said this on Wednesday in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State where he lamented that corruption has eaten deep into the country.

“But in Nigeria, the same countries we are learning good governance from will be the first to kick, they will like us to do the opposite, why?” he wondered.

“Fighting corruption as demonstrated by the present federal government should be welcome by all Nigerians irrespective of the political inclination, tribe, interest, religion or region.

“Noone should be made a scapegoat not minding his place in government. I know that fighting corruption is not what the federal government will achieve in a day but we must start somewhere.”

According to him, “those that are kicking against it have forgotten in a hurry that the same Justice Onnogben had in his career in the jury convicted suspects with a similar matter. Nigeria is bigger than one individual, profession or belief.

“Think about it; how would you feel if you or your brother nor relations happened to be among those suspects Justice Walter Onnoghen have convicted and sentenced on criminal offenses in his career in the court and today under similar crime he is set free.”

He thus appealed to “Nigerians irrespective of their individual interest to allow Justice Walter Onnoghen face his trial if he is found guilty good for him if he’s not good for him too.

“The same thing to the Nigeria Bar Association, they should allow the law to take its due course.”