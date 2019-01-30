The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere has dared President Muhammadu Buhari to publicly declare his assets.

Concise News understands that Buhari had last week Friday suspended Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Onnoghen is being tried by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over a non-declaration of assets.

However, the leader of Afenifere Reuben Fasoranti has called on Buhari to declare his assets as he promised in a letter in 2014.

Fasoranti said this in a letter on Tuesday which he captioned “I pledge to Nigeria.”

According to him, “It is now four months to the end of the four-year tenure of Mr. President and this pledge has not been fulfilled.

“Instead of doing what he pledged, presidential aides have been giving all manners of untenable excuses in the last three and a half years.

“This is a moral burden as it is said that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands and that examples are better than precepts.”

He added that “The jeopardy of President Buhari anti-corruption war has really been one set of rules for the goose and another set for the gander.

“Afenifere therefore asks the president to immediately make his assets declaration form public so Nigerians can hold him as a man of his words.

“Such power of example sets a greater tone for good conduct in society than a thousand arbitrariness in the name of fighting corruption.

“The true meaning of leadership is being able to lead by higher standards.”