Nigeria Professional Football League resumes as matches will be played across the country at different centres.

Rangers International will hope to continue their fine run as they also prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup game against Burkina-Faso side, Salitas.

Rangers team manager Amobi Ezeaku has been talking tough, confident of winning when they Tornadoes.

According to him, the club is battle ready, vows to maintain bragging rights over the Tornadoes.

“We have been beating them in Enugu and getting draws at away against them. We did it in 2016 when we won the league and repeated it last season.

“This year we are taking them seriously to ensure we keep having the upper hand and maintain the bragging rights over them.

“We are aware the match will not come easy for Rangers, but our players are working to ensure victory on Wednesday and all hands are on the desk.

“We will not only win to make ourselves happy and proud, but to make the state and our supporters generally happy with entertaining football,’’ he said.

Group A Match Day 1 Reschedule Fixture, January 30, 2019

4:00 pm Rivers United v Remo Stars F.C

4:00 pm Rangers Intl v Niger Tornadoes

4:00 pm Wikki Tourist F.C. v Bendel Insurance F.C.

Group B Match Day 1 Reschedule Fixture, January 30, 2019

4:00 pm GO Round F.C v Kada City FC

4:00 pm Yobe Desert Stars F.C v Gombe United F.C.

GROUP A LEAGUE TABLE