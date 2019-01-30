Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Wednesday, Jan. 30th.

A new management team for the Nigeria Police Force has been approved by the Police Service Commission with the appointment of eight Deputy Inspectors-General of Police based on zonal representation with effect from January 28, 2019. However, one of the new DIGs, Usman Yakubu, was directed to proceed on terminal leave while the retirement of the seven former DIGs was also approved.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Tuesday gave the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, and the acing CJN, Tanko Muhammad, seven days to respond to petitions written against them. The body of Nigerian judges gave the ultimatum during an emergency meeting in response to the suspension of Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Concise News reported that Dogara joined the PDP since late last year when he picked the party’s form to seek re-election into the lower legislative chamber.

Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the bill increasing the national minimum wage of workers to N30,000. The federal lawmakers passed the bill one week after the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, sent it for consideration, following its approval by the National Council of State.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s supporters in Abia State on Tuesday defied a sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to attend his campaign rally in Aba. The supporters in their numbers began trooping into the venue, Enyimba International Stadium in bus-loads from across the state as early as possible to beat traffic gridlock and to gain access to vantage positions.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has warned that it would sanction some university vice chancellors who may have been “uncooperative” in the ongoing strike by the lecturers. Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, Asuu President, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Ambassador of United States to Nigeria, Stuart Symington on Tuesday said Nigeria has to get the 2019 elections right so as not to disappoint those that looked up to it after the feat recorded in 2015. Symington made the remarks when he paid a visit to the Police Command in Kaduna.

The embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has sued the Federal Government at the Court of Appeal, challenging his suspension. The appeal was filed on Monday by his lawyers: Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), Kanu Agabi (SAN) and James Onoja.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday told All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Imo State to vote candidate of their choice in the March 3 governorship election in the state. The President said this during the party’s campaign rally in Owerri, the state capital.

10. Lagos City Marathon: Alternative Routes For Road Users

Organisers of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2018 have designated alternative routes for road users in areas that will be affected by the event. Concise News gathered that the event which will take place this Saturday, February 2, 2019, and will last for roughly 12 hours, will lead to heavy traffic congestion in the megacity.

That's the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.

See you again tomorrow.